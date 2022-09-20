Exmark unveils its first electric stand-on mower set for 2023 release

At this year’s National Association of Landscape Professionals Elevate Conference and Expo, Exmark unveiled its first stand-on electric mower – the Vertex V-Series. The company’s HyperCell Power System will power the Vertex V-Series mowers.

Jamie Briggs, director of marketing for Exmark, said the new machine is a natural evolution for the company, as more and more contractors look to electric equipment.

“We built the Vertex V-Series for contractors, municipalities and schools looking for the next generation of zero engine emission mowers,” Briggs said. “It is a highly productive solution for anyone that needs to comply with local regulations, ordinances, or preferences for quiet mowing solutions and zero engine exhaust.”

The Vertex V-Series uses eight HyperCell batteries, designed to run cooler to provide more runtime and longer service life. According to the company, the mower also features patent-pending management software that optimizes performance for the conditions and delivers up to seven hours of runtime per charge.

The Vertex V-Series uses commercial high-torque wheel motors working with a planetary transmission to deliver a smooth, responsive feel at the controls and ground speed of up to 10 mph. Using electric spindle motors also eliminates the need for belt maintenance and replacement, according to the company.

Vertex V-Series mowers feature Horizon360 Connect smart equipment remote software, which provides an app-based connection to the machine for real-time equipment data, battery charge status and location information.

The lower will be available in 2023 and Exmark will offer the Vertex V-Series with a 52-inch Electric Series 4 side-discharge cutting deck.