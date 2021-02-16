FMC celebrates Talstar’s 25th anniversary

FMC Corp. will celebrate its 25th anniversary of Talstar insecticide registration throughout 2021 including multiple promotions, sweepstakes, an updated logo and bottle and monthly training events for end users to earn continuing education units (CEU).

Talstar insecticide provides long-lasting, broad-spectrum control of lawn and ornamental pests.

“We are proud to highlight the longevity of the Talstar brand,” said Sam Pass, pest and nursery market manager with FMC. “Lawn care operators have built their businesses on a product like Talstar. We look forward to a yearlong celebration and offering additional resources for our end-user customers.”

In addition to its spring and fall promotions, which will feature special pricing on Talstar, FMC said it will unveil its new Talstar logo and bottle in conjunction with its 25th Anniversary Talstar Sweepstakes in March 2021. The Talstar Sweepstakes will feature a grand prize of two new Ford F-150 trucks, one for the lawn care market and one for the pest control market.

“The prizes included in the Talstar Sweepstakes are trusted brands that have stood the test of time, like Talstar,” said Mike Sisti, marketing manager for FMC Professional Solutions.

As part of the FMC True Champions program, FMC will launch its First Friday Training Series, where end users can earn CEUs in select states. Each first Friday of the month, FMC will feature industry speakers on a variety of categories to help end users earn CEU credits toward commercial applicator licenses.