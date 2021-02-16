Hilltip’s IceStriker combi spreaders available in North America

Hilltip has introduced its IceStriker 1200-4200AM Combi Spreaders to the North American market.

Designed for 0.5-ton trucks and larger, the new electric-powered spreaders not only offer the unique ability to spread granular salt, sand and gravel, but also can be transformed into a liquid deicing sprayer – either prewetting material as it is being spread or directly spraying brine to the driving surface for antiicing applications.

Powered by either 12- or 24-volt dual motors, the IceStriker Combi Spreader line includes six models with capacities of 1, 1.4, 2, 2.8, 3.4 and 4.2 cubic yards. The modular hopper bodies are constructed of polyethylene, and mounted components are stainless steel. Spreading material is driven by a heavy-duty, 6-inch-diameter stainless-steel auger featuring a variable-pitch design.

Every IceStriker spreader features liquid tanks integrated into both sides of the double-walled poly hopper that hold up to 220 gallons of liquid. By simply adding the optional prewet liquid kit, which includes a pump and spray nozzle, an operator can prewet spreading materials to help activate the salt as it is being spread to reduce material bounce.

With the optional 6-foot, 7-inch dual spray bar, an operator can spray brine directly onto the driving surface with a maximum 16-foot spraying width. The addition of a 40-foot hose reel and handheld spray nozzle allows for easier spraying in hard-to-reach areas, such as on sidewalks and steps. Also, an optional bladder tank increases the unit’s overall brine capacity to 550 gallons.

All spreader and sprayer functions are operated using the exclusive advanced StrikeSmart controller. Featuring a detailed color screen, the controller allows operators to customize virtually every aspect of their spreading sessions, such as adjusting vibrator settings, blast settings and much more. Also, the controller allows for exact material feed and spreading width settings (between 2 and 40 feet), and all systems can be calibrated from within the cab.

Using the GPS speed-control function, the spreader will automatically adjust the auger speed depending on vehicle speed to achieve consistent material delivery, while the manual mode allows for setting a fixed auger speed. The controller also automatically collects and saves essential data to a USB memory stick. This feature provides operators with spreading reports. Accessory buttons are built into the controller, making the actuation of any standard or optional accessories simple.

The optional adjustable spreading symmetry function allows the operator to adjust the direction of material off of the spinner from the cab-mounted control. An easy-to-understand graphic indicates the current direction of the material, which can be easily adjusted with the integrated dial.

All IceStriker spreaders are compatible with Hilltip’s exclusive HTrack tracking software option. This allows for complete remote tracking and management of all software-installed spreaders from a computer, tablet or smartphone. One can monitor treatment routes, vehicle speed, GPS location and material usage in real time. All of this information can then be used to generate PDF reports for the most detailed documentation. Also, the two-way GPRS communication channel allows application rates to be remotely set and adjusted for each customer’s site depending on weather conditions.

Other standard equipment on the IceStriker Combi Spreader includes a sealed, weather-resistant motor enclosure, an automatic vibrator, integrated tie-down loops, a top screen, a prerouted accessory wire for simplified light/rear camera installation and an inverted-V structure over the auger drive to reduce heavy startup loads on the feed mechanism.

Additional accessory options include an LED work light, strobe lights, an illuminated license plate kit, rear and indicator lights, a leg stand for more convenient storage/installation, an end material alarm sensor on the spinner, a tarp cover and an extended auger (an added 24 inches) for axle loading optimization. One can also choose to get the hopper in orange instead of the standard gray color.