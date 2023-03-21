Ford issues windshield wiper safety recall for 2021 and 2022 F-150s

Ford issued a recall for some 2021-2022 F-150 trucks. The company said warranty data revealed failures of wiper motors in some of the truck models.

The windshield wiper motor may become inoperative, resulting in a reduction or loss of visibility in certain conditions. If your vehicle is impacted, you will be notified by mail to take it to a Ford Dealer (or Lincoln Retailer) to have the wiper motor replaced once parts are available. You can also see if your F-150 is included by entering your Vehicle Identification Number here.

Ford said those with vehicles under recall will receive a notification that parts are available and can book an appointment online with participating dealers, in your FordPass App or contact your local Ford Dealer. According to the company, some dealers may provide free mobile service if available in your area, where Ford technicians come to service the vehicle at the customer’s preferred location and time.

Ford said there will be no charge for the service.