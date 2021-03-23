General Equipment Co. intros 2350 Bor-Max augers

General Equipment Co. added the 2350 Bor-Max Series of small, handheld earth augers.

These augers are specially designed to drill through unconsolidated soil such as loams, sands, soft clays and granular rubbles.

The Bor-Max Series earth augers feature a heavy-gauged helicoid-type flighting and axle to better withstand bending and torque loads.

The cast-steel boring head includes an alloy-steel screw bit and a heat-treated cutting blade that are field replaceable. The cutting blade’s outside edge extends past the boring head and flighting to extend the service life of the auger. The augers come in nominal diameters ranging from 2 to 8 inches. The plain shaft-type auger extension can be used with all auger sizes and increases the digging depth by 15 inches.

The Bor-Max series earth augers are designed for use with General Equipment Co.’s 200 Series Epic hole digging products plus competitive products utilizing 1-inch diameter auger drive connections.