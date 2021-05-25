GPS Insight acquired by Accel-KKR

Accel-KKR, a tech-focused private equity firm with more than $10 billion of assets under management, has acquired GPS Insight, a fleet management software provider.

Founded in 2005, GPS Insight is a provider of SaaS-based fleet management software and complementary solutions for Class 3-6 fleets in the U.S. and Canada.

GPS Insight has also merged with InSight Mobile Data (IMD) and Rhino Fleet Tracking (Rhino). IMD and Rhino are Accel-KKR portfolio companies focused on fleet management, field services and GPS tracking. Gary Fitzgerald, CEO of GPS Insight, will continue in his leadership role as CEO of the combined businesses.

“Fleet owners continue to grapple with the need to optimize investments in their people and their fleet while providing a high level of customer service and ensuring driver safety and compliance,” Fitzgerald said. “The GPS Insight platform is bringing exciting changes to the industry such as video telematics, tighter integration to field service management and advanced analytics that transform what fleet management software is capable of doing. Partnering with an experienced software investor like Accel-KKR and combining forces with IMD and Rhino will give our company a broader platform to capitalize on these trends and give our customers new tools to manage their businesses more efficiently and save them money.”

Together, GPS Insight, IMD and Rhino serve more than 11,000 accounts spanning more than 30 industries and more than 225,000 vehicles. Customers from national enterprise accounts, government entities, energy, utilities to small field services teams rely on GPSI, IMD and Rhino for a wide range of mission-critical tasks, including GPS tracking, fleet utilization, scheduling and dispatching and driver safety and compliance. Broader technology adoption such as 5G and connected devices coupled with an increased need for operational productivity have driven customer demand for single-suite technology platforms with highly extensible solutions for any size of fleet.

“We are thrilled to bring these businesses together with a unified vision of what the next best-in-class leader in fleet management can deliver in the marketplace,” said Dean Jacobson, managing director of Accel-KKR. “Fleet, field, cameras, analytics: these are all converging to provide actionable insights and deliver significant value to customers. We believe the platform comprising GPSI, IMD and Rhino will be poised to be a powerful, single-point solution leader in the industry.”