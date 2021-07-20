Green Group adds Lawn Tech, enters Dallas market

Green Group extended the Green Group platform to North Texas with the addition of Lawn Tech to its family of brands.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“We are very excited to grow in Texas,” said Keith Freeman, CEO of Green Group. “Lawn Tech has spent the greater part of three decades building an outstanding business serving their customers. We look forward to carrying on that tradition and expanding further into the Texas lawn care market.”

Located just north of Dallas, Texas, Lawn Tech has provided the greater Dallas metro with lawn care services since 1985. The addition of Lawn Tech to the Green Group family will continue to deliver excellence in lawn care to North Texas customers while further expanding Green Group’s presence throughout the southern U.S., according to the company.

David Whetsel, founder of Lawn Tech is pleased to see his company become part of the Green Group family of brands.

“Lawn Tech is an employee-centric company that will offer great opportunities to our employees for continued growth in the industry,” Whetsel said. “In addition, their commitment to excellence will continue the legacy of Lawn Tech’s 36 years of high-quality service to our customers in the north Dallas area.”

Green Group will retain all current Lawn Tech employees, with plans to further expand and hire additional employees in the coming year. Lawn Tech will continue to operate locally under the Lawn Tech brand and remain headquartered in Prosper, Texas.