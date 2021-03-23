Green Group expands with Touch’ N Grow acquisition

National turf care company Green Group added turf care company Touch’ N Grow to the Green Group platform. The company entered the Tulsa, Okla., market under the Green Group brand. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Touch’ N Grow, a Raleigh turf care company, merged its business with Eastern Turf Maintenance, who joined Green Group last year.

Touch’ N Grow owner Bruce Ludlow said this is an opportunity to continue serving his Raleigh-area customers while partnering with another local brand and gaining the backing of Green Group.

“Everyone in this area knows and respects Eastern Turf Maintenance,” Ludlow said. “They have been serving Triangle area customers for more than two decades. That, combined with the ability to come on board and be a part of the exciting things Green Group is doing in the industry, was too good to pass up.”

Touch’ N Grow will now service customers under the Eastern Turf Maintenance brand. The companies follow the same lawn care practices allowing for a smooth transition.

Additionally, Green Group entered the Tulsa market, opening its first location using the Green Group brand. Green Group Tulsa will be led by Green Group Regional Director Benjamin Allen.

“We want to show that there is more than one way to grow,” said Keith Freeman, CEO and founder of Green Group. “We are expanding organically under leaders in the Green Group family and honoring the legacies of respected, well-established brands across the nation. That means creating unique partnership opportunities crafted around individual circumstances. In some cases, we are partnering with owners who are ready to retire; in other cases, they want to continue working and benefit from the synergies, support and growth opportunities we have to offer at Green Group.”