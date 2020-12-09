Hardscape Solutions: Rock solid

Company: DiSabatino Landscaping & Tree Service

Location: Wayne, Pa.

An upscale local magazine connected the clients to DiSabatino Landscaping & Tree Service. The clients wanted a tiered patio project completed in time for a high school graduation party.

The house sits on top of a sloping hill. Ivan Mazur, a designer with DiSabatino Landscaping & Tree Service, designed terraces to naturally descend the hill.

“I was hoping to help the customer make it feel as if their home was interfacing with the property better,” he says.

To give the design a native feel, Mazur selected Pennsylvania bluestone and brownstone, Wissahickon schist, granite and local Avondale stone. To execute the design, the company used a Kubota excavator and an articulating claw to help set boulders.

To light the patio, Mazur used FX Luminaire’s DX controller with autotiming. Native plants, including catmint, Zagreb coreopsis, Otto Luyken cherry laurel, Blue Zinger sedge, Jane magnolia and nonnative threadleaf mahonia, give the backyard a natural feel.

This project earned DiSabatino Landscaping & Tree Service a 2019 Silver Award from the National Association of Landscape Professionals’ Awards of Excellence program.

The main goal of the design was to address the vast elevation change on the back of the property.

The view from the driveway to the backyard patio shows FX Luminaire lights highlighting the path.

Native stone and sedges line the patio.

The large fireplace challenged the team when it came time to put the cap on. The team engineered scaffolding to reach it.

Pennsylvania bluestone pavers line the floor of the patio.

An overview of the terraces designed to take guests from the house to the bottom of the hill the property sits on.

The clients asked for a cooking space close to the house with a built-in grill and fridge.

The outdoor dining space is near the home and outdoor cooking space for ease of transporting food.

The design of the patio creates independent areas that feel cohesive.

Another entertaining area allows guests space to relax.

DiSabatino used FX Luminaire lights to accent the patio.

An overview of the backyard patio.

A look at the property before the start of the project.

Crews lay the groundwork for the project so that the elevations are more manageable.

Crews worked on the project right before winter. DiSabatino deployed tents and heaters so crews could work on the masonry and flatwork and the outdoor kitchen to complete the project in time for a high school graduation party.