Horizon Distributors: Spiio Sensors

Spiio Sensors available at Horizon

Spiio’s service is elevating your irrigation and agronomic decision-making with live in-ground sensor data. Our mission is to help improve your productivity and water usage with actionable data on your smartphone every day. The SP-110 in-ground wireless sensor is your extra set of eyes in the ground that collects soil moisture, temperature and salinity data every hour and sends it to your app via local cell phone towers. The Spiio can be installed in under 10 minutes and only requires a smartphone. Spiio also offers a lifetime manufacturer warranty. Available at your local Horizon store.

Learn more here.