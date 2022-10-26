Hot Pink Deicer, owned by Michigan landscaping and snow contractors Linda and Troy Clogg of Troy Clogg Landscape Associates, has been giving back to women fighting breast cancer since 2010. In that first year, the Cloggs donated $750 to a woman battling cancer in Michigan. Last year the business gave away $70,000 to families in need.

As the deicer launched with a custom blend developed by Troy Clogg, it was a natural fit to color it pink. The Cloggs say this helps with the bad reputation that salt and deicing products get in colder climates. And as the business started, Linda Clogg says giving back was also an important part of the venture.

“We knew we wanted to use our business and our skill set to create a foundation,” Linda Clogg says. “There’s no end to the need for the product and it just makes you feel good to drive around the city and see all the sites that have pink sidewalks.”

Contractors started noticing the pink deicer so the Cloggs started selling it. And since pink is the color of breast cancer awareness month in October, the stars aligned, and the business donates 15 cents for every 50-pound bag. Contractors can also buy pallets or truckloads of the deicer.

“We take 15 cents from every bag, every ton that we sell of product — bulk salts, big salt, anything pink. And we collect that up through the year. Then we call hospitals, and we find people who need help.”

Growth mindset

The company also expanded to sell Hot Pink Deicer in Canada and Hot Pink Helpers became a 501c nonprofit in 2021. Hot Pink Helpers hosts a yearly golf scramble to help more people in need. Linda Clogg says Hot Pink Helpers recently gave away $10,000 to meet the critical need of a family, whereas in years past the nonprofit would provide grants in December.

“Our goal is to help 20 families this year,” she says.

Clogg says she met with grant recipients and their families up until the pandemic and conducted Zoom calls through the pandemic.

“Ninety percent of these people who are recipients are single moms who were getting along just fine until this diagnosis came,” she says. “That’s been really humbling to see that strength to be able to, in some small way, alleviate some pressure financially and that somebody cares and made a big difference.”

While many of the grant recipients live in Michigan, Clogg says Hot Pink Helpers also provided grants to families in Illinois, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Clogg says the nonprofit has big goals for the future.

“It’s been a real honor and I fully intend to continue on and keep on rolling with this until we’re giving away a million dollars a year,” she says.