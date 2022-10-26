When meteorologists started talking about the potential path of Hurricane Ian, a team at Husqvarna sprang into action. Volunteers from across Husqvarna’s U.S. dealers and offices offer storm cleanup services to the underserved in areas hit hardest by storms.

“We’ve done several of these,” said Chris Cole, North American sales manager for parts and accessories. “I’m passionate about helping people and I’m in a good spot to help with tree cleanup.”

Such was the case with Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 storm, which brought 7 feet of storm surge and sustained winds of 150 mph to the Sunshine State. Cole sent out an internal call to arms to Husqvarna employees that are past volunteers. A group of four offered their time and services and made their way down to Florida.

Cole coordinated with a local church in Punta Gorda, Fla., to secure housing and food for the four volunteers ahead of the storm and then coordinated with the church to find families needing assistance.

“They help us figure out where the need is going to be,” he said.

Volunteers brought sleeping bags and stayed at the church to not take up hotel rooms or alternative housing for those fleeing the storm.

“People that have lost everything and still are grateful for our help,” he said.