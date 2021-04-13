I Want To Mow Your Lawn updates website

Nonprofit organization, I Want To Mow Your Lawn, has made various improvements to its website.

The company, which offers no-cost, tip-free and socially distanced lawn mowing and other yard care services for seniors, military veterans, disabled persons and those in underprivileged communities, said the updated site will make it easier for individuals looking to contribute and participate.

“There is a massive need for those who can’t afford regular lawn maintenance or don’t have the physical capacity to do it themselves, or who simply deserve overt recognition, so IWantToMowYourLawn.com was established to fill all of those gaps,” said Brian Schwartz, organization founder and chief lawn mower. “This is why that, in addition to serving seniors, the disabled and low-income individuals, we also expanded our audience to help out those who served in the U.S. Military as a show of thanks for their service in protecting our freedoms.”

The updated site features new functions like zip code search for localized volunteer bookings designed to make booking yard care service with pre-screened and vetted providers easy for residents. Client identities are fully protected from public view, as only the volunteer they select is provided the user’s contact information upon the approved direct booking. Both clients and volunteers also receive scheduling reminders when their service date is approaching. The website also allows clients to rate and review their volunteers.

The site’s landscaping professional and contractor profile page option also provides exposure for landscaping contractors, who can enjoy a shareable public profile URL. The more volunteer work they get involved with increases the chance of ranking higher in the site’s custom search results for most completed jobs and highest completion job rate.

The redesigned platform hopes to recruit and engage strategic partners to help proliferate the organization’s free yard care service in communities throughout America.