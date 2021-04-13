Turfco launches TurnAer XT10 stand-on aerator

Turfco’s new stand-on aerator, TurnAer XT10, replaces the TurnAer XT8.

The XT10’s features include zero-turn agility, an optional 60-pound seeder attachment and patent-pending Auto Depth Control tine-setting capacity. A 23-hp engine boasts an aerating speed of 7 mph and 30-inch aerating width, capable of covering 2 acres of turf per hour. The optional drop seeder attachment allows operators to increase productivity by up to 50 percent by doing both by seeding and aerating at the same time, according to the company.

“Landscape companies need the productivity of stand-on aeration, and we are upgrading the durability to accommodate all types of operators and terrain,” said George Kinkead, president of Turfco Manufacturing. “We focused on improving the XT10 where it counts most with customers, in areas such as decreased downtime, reliability and product longevity. It’s part of our continuous improvement program.”

The XT10 enhancements include:

Improved axles: bigger, 34 percent stronger and rigorously tested against extreme conditions;

New semipneumatic front caster wheels;

Improved tine wheels;

Upgraded electronic foot-controlled tine switch; and

Optimized weight distribution for better handling and better aeration in a variety of conditions.

The XT10’s features include drive chains located outside the aeration area so that soil and debris will not clog up the system. The Auto Depth Control function adapts automatically to changing ground conditions so that operators can preset the depth once and achieve uniform consistency across every job. The 23-hp engine ensures that consistent speed is maintained during aeration.