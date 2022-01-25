Irrigation Association announces new directors

The Irrigation Association has appointed four new members to its Board of Directors. These new members are:

Aaron Budimlija , CID, CLIA, executive vice president of business development, Ewing Irrigation and Landscape Supply of Olathe, Kan.

, CID, CLIA, executive vice president of business development, Ewing Irrigation and Landscape Supply of Olathe, Kan. Stuart Eyring , CAIS, CAWM, CIC, CID, CIT, CGIA, CLIA, CLWM, CEO, Hydro-Rain of Bountiful, Utah

, CAIS, CAWM, CIC, CID, CIT, CGIA, CLIA, CLWM, CEO, Hydro-Rain of Bountiful, Utah Mike Hemman , president and CEO, Netafim USA of Clovis, Calif.

, president and CEO, Netafim USA of Clovis, Calif. James C. Reid Jr., CID, CAIS, CTA, president, Reid Brothers Irrigation and Equipment Co. of Americus, Ga.

The members started their terms at the conclusion of the 2021 Irrigation Show and Education Week and joined the 11 other members who are continuing their terms from previous years. The IA Board is made up of 15 people.

“These four individuals bring highly respected experience and expertise to the IA Board,” said IA CEO Natasha Rankin, MBA, CAE. “As the new IA CEO, I am looking forward to working with our new and current directors who are committed to providing valuable support to our members and the irrigation industry. We appreciate the time and effort that these industry leaders devote to the association and its goals to advance the industry and promote efficient irrigation.”

The association said its board of directors is tasked with establishing the association’s strategic direction, policies and programs. Directors are nominated each year by members of the association and represent the diversity of member types and market segments.

To learn more about the IA Board of Directors and view the complete roster, visit Irrigation.org/BoardofDirectors.