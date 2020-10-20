Irrigation Association to host future of the industry webinar

The Irrigation Association (IA) will host a dialogue with industry leaders to discuss the future of the irrigation industry and the role that the association plays during its Irrigation 20/20 webinar. Irrigation 20/20 is free and will offer insights from some of the industry’s most knowledgeable figures. This event will be held on Oct. 30, 12-1:30 p.m. EST.

John Farner, IA industry development director, will emcee the program that will include two panel discussions. The opening session will focus on current challenges and opportunities within the Irrigation Association. Participants will hear insight from current IA President Jon Topham, CAIS, CID; incoming IA President Bryan Wynen, CIC, CLIA, CLWM; and moderator IA CEO Deborah Matterson Hamlin, CAE, FASAE.

This will be followed by a panel discussing the future of the industry in a post-COVID-19 world and the biggest obstacles the irrigation industry faces in 2021. Jon Topham will moderate this discussion with three 2020 IA award recipients:

Brent Mecham, CID, CLWM, CIC, CLIA, CAIS

Stephen Smith, PhD, FASIC, CAIS, CLIA

Lynda Wightman, CGIA, CLIA

“The events of 2020 have created lasting changes that will impact our industry and the association,” said Hamlin. “We look forward to bringing you this interesting discussion that will provide insights from many different leaders and long-time contributors to our industry.”

Irrigation 20/20 is open to the public, and it will also be broadcast on the IA’s Facebook page. Go to www.irrigation.org/virtualconferences for more information about this event and to register.