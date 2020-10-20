Real Green Systems offers text capabilities for Service Assistant 5

Real Green Systems has partnered with Indianapolis-based Captivated to offer text messaging capabilities through its flagship customer relationship management solution, Service Assistant 5 (SA5).

Users can now conduct two-way conversations with their customers straight from the customer screen in SA5, with no additional pages required. This integration makes it even easier for SA5 users to communicate directly with their customers. Because messaging takes place through the customer screen, users can easily see key customer information, and every interaction is logged in SA5.

“We are always looking for ways to help solve our customers’ biggest challenges – to help them increase sales, streamline their business processes and build relationships with their customers, and we are excited to partner with Captivated to provide this valuable solution,” said Real Green Systems CEO Bill Nunan. “The ability to communicate so directly and immediately with their customers will help them improve engagement and increase revenue.”