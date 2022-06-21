Steel Green launches new multifunction applicator

Steel Green Manufacturing launched its SGXL, a new multifunction applicator.

SGXL has a 120-gallon spray capacity and 14-foot four-section rear breakaway boom with electric-hydraulic lift actuators. The SGXL features a 35-horsepower Kawasaki engine, 100-foot hose reel, 2.5-gallon foam marker, LED light bar, hillside assist system and pressure control system.

Optional accessories include a liquid rate control system and a 350-pound hopper kit with lift system. The machine also has a 12-mph transport speed and a 27-GPM centrifugal pump.

“We’re excited to launch this new product for turf pros who manage large sites with limited resources. The SGXL has a small footprint but a big impact,” Brent Mills, senior product specialist at Steel Green, said.

The Steel Green team said it developed the SGXL to meet the need for a larger, more versatile machine for turfgrass professionals. Taking prototypes to trade shows and use sites over the past year, the team said it received feedback to help design a machine to provide comfort and stability without requiring much storage space.