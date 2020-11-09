Jeffrey Scott to host Financial Masterclass

Jeffrey Scott will host a Financial Masterclass Jan. 6-7, 2021. Attendees will gain tools to master their numbers, run and grow their business more confidently and improve their profitability and cash flow across all divisions and areas of their company.

This comprehensive program will show attendees how to:

Benchmark their financial profit and loss against the industry and against “best in class” numbers to see how they score and where they need to improve. They will receive a benchmarking report with their numbers highlighted. Improve the performance of salespeople, division managers and foremen/crews using key performance metrics and accountability systems. Achieve 20 percent-plus net profit in their business using proven strategies. Make better financial decisions with better reports by setting up chart of accounts and managing books correctly, for better divisional and companywide reporting. Learn which key mistakes to avoid and learn how to share financial info and better educate their team. Create skin in the game with team members by successfully implementing incentives and open-book management. Avoid all the classic mistakes.

The class schedule goes as follows:

Day 1 — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. EST, with a cocktail Zoom at 6 p.m. EST

Day 2 — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. EST

Other features of the event include:

Cocktail Zoom Day 1 at 6 p.m. EST with Jeffrey Scott, open chat.

Attendees will receive an excel benchmark report of your numbers that they can use to score their company versus others and identify areas of immediate improvement.

Attendees will receive a 20-point Financial Savvy Scorecard to assess their financial savvy in running a business by the numbers. They will become conversant with financial terms be able to track the improvement of their financial acumen all year long.

Share your incentive systems with Jeffrey and get instant feedback from Jeffrey Scott.

The cost to register is $695. Those interested may register here.