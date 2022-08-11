Jobber Grants Program awards $150k to 25 businesses

Jobber, a provider of home service operations management software, awarded $150,000 as a part of its Jobber Grants program to 25 entrepreneurs selected from thousands of applications. Rewards range from $2,500 to $15,000 to help grow and amplify the community impact of their home service businesses.

“Jobber Grants is the only program specifically designed to spotlight the hardworking and often overlooked entrepreneurs who make up the home services category,” said Sam Pillar, CEO and co-founder of Jobber. “We are thrilled to recognize these people and to support their ambitions to build something out of nothing. The contributions of these individuals, whether they’re new to home service or industry veterans, are helping to create stronger and more robust communities across North America, and it’s our honor to recognize that.”

Individuals were selected based on written submissions, followed by interviews with a Jobber judging panel.

Shaylyn and Timothy Bliss, founders of Home Roots Lawn Care in San Marcos, Texas, received a $10,000 Grant. The Blisses founded Home Roots Lawn Care in the middle of the pandemic while Shaylyn Bliss was pregnant and Timothy Bliss was mowing lawns in between shifts as a firefighter, working roughly 150 hours per week.

The business grew large enough to provide full-time roles for the couple, who will use the grant to expand their team and purchase equipment. Home Roots Lawn Care recently donated a significant amount of resources and time toward cleaning up low-income properties as part of a city-wide event, which they plan to participate in annually.

“This Jobber Grant is such a big push forward for our business and comes at a great time, too,” said Shaylyn Bliss. “We’re in the process of training several new hires, which will allow us to focus on more complicated jobs and big picture planning.”

Of the 25 companies Jobber awarded grants to, six are landscaping companies, including Home Roots Lawn Care.

Michal Kenins and James May, Vista Tree Management , Toronto

, Toronto Stefanie Menzie, Tree Wizard , Norman, Okla.

, Norman, Okla. Katharyn Snyder, Full Swing Land & Tree Care, Lake Clear, N.Y.

Shaylyn and Timothy Bliss, Home Roots Lawn Care, San Marcos, Texas

Nathan Fournier, HomeHarvest Central MA , Worcester, Mass.

, Worcester, Mass. Esteban Rodriguez, Esteban Land Design, San Tan Valley, Ariz.

The full list of recipients can be found here.