John Deere expands partnership with Wacker Neuson

John Deere expands its relationship with Wacker Neuson, a manufacturer of compact and construction machines, for 0-9-metric-ton excavators.

The relationship includes collaboration on the development of excavators of less than 5-metric-tons, including battery-electric excavators, that Wacker Neuson will manufacture. Additionally, John Deere will have control of the design, manufacturing and technology innovation for the 5-9-metric-ton models.

“Excavators are an integral part of our customers’ job sites, and we anticipate growing demand to continue,” said Domenic Ruccolo, senior vice president, sales, marketing, product support and global construction equipment for John Deere. “As we look to the future of our excavator line-up, this agreement will allow us greater flexibility as we continue to deliver a robust product portfolio that prioritizes the operator experience.”

The John Deere dealer network will continue to offer distribution, parts, service and support.

“We’re excited about the expanded agreement as it supports our goal of bringing productivity-driven features and industry-leading technology to customers with greater agility,” said Jerred Pauwels, vice president, excavators, strategy and business development at John Deere. “Through this relationship, we’ll innovate faster and offer additional features and performance differentiation for our customers.”