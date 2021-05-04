Kawasaki adds 2 ethanol-free oil and fuel products

The Engine Division of Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A., has introduced two hew Ethanol-free, fuel products specifically optimized for OPE applications. The two additions to Kawasaki’s Signature Series family of products include KTech Blend Premixed Two-Cycle Fuel and Oil and KTech Ethanol-Free Four-Cycle Fuel.

KTech Pre-Mixed Two-Cycle Fuel and Oil

Kawasaki said the product is engineered to avoid issues attached to pump fuel that is formulated for the transportation industry. It is available in 1-quart, 1- and 5-gallon cans, as well as 54-gallon drums.

This new entry in the KTech product line provides easy starts, lower maintenance and takes the guesswork out of the oil and fuel mix for two-cycle equipment according to the company.

Formulated specifically for small engines, it employs 93 octane ethanol and the highest-quality 100 percent synthetic blend FD certified oil. The premix offers better starting and more efficient operating characteristics and will last two years in a tank and five years in a sealed container, according to the company.

It will work with equal efficacy in lower RPM blowers and in higher RPM chainsaws, according to the company.

KTech Ethanol-Free Four-Cycle Fuel

The new unleaded KTech Ethanol-Free Four-Cycle Fuel is formulated for long life durability of four-cycle small engines, and two-cycle when mixed with oil to engine manufacturer specifications. Like the two-cycle premix product, Kawasaki said the four-cycle fuel earned 93 Minimum Octane Rating via the (R+M)/2 Method.

According to the company Kawasaki’s KTech one-gallon container measure a full 128-ounce capacity. The 4-Cycle Fuel is also available in 1-quart and 5-gallon cans as well as a 54-gallon drum.