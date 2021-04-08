Kujo Yardwear: X1 Landscape Boot with Safety Toe

Kujo’s new X1 Landscape Boots are designed specifically for landscapers searching for all day movement and comfort while still maintaining functional grip, safety, and water-resistance. By optimizing specifically for the performance on landscape jobs, Kujo was able to prevent excess weight – making them one of the lightest safety-toe boots on the market. Their balance of breathability and water resistance make them uniquely perfect for landscapers who work in dew, grass, and mud. While the toe cap is 100% waterproof for dry feet, the water-resistant mesh sides allow for breathability and heat release to fight fatigue on the job.

Learn more at www.kujo.com