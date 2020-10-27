Lytx launches new AI-powered features

Lytx, a provider of machine vision- and artificial intelligence-powered video telematics, analytics, safety and productivity solutions for commercial, public sector and field service fleets, added new technology capabilities to help identify driving risk.

“Fleets today are looking for reliable technology that allows drivers to quickly improve in the moment and with little or no manager intervention,” said Lytx President Doron Lurie. “A driver-powered approach to safety empowers drivers to take charge of their own safety, while freeing up precious manager time that can be redirected to other areas of the business. Backed by award-winning technology and a proven strategy that has helped hundreds of thousands of drivers safely navigate billions of miles, fleet managers can be confident in this approach and can track progress along the way to respond to any critical events or incidents and intervene as needed.”

The new capabilities include:

Inattentive trigger, which uses proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence (MV+AI) to detect when the driver’s attention may be unfocused or the driver may be experiencing a condition such as fatigue or drowsiness without the reliance on an accelerometer event

Real-time in-cab alerts for five different risky driving behaviors: cellphone use, eating and drinking, smoking, no seatbelt, speeding and inattentiveness

Behavior duration reporting, which uses MV+AI to track and quantify both the duration and percentage of drive time a driver was engaged in a risky driving behavior, providing a more holistic view of persistent risk

With these new MV+AI-powered updates, when an event is detected, the DriveCam Event Recorder will issue a real-time in-cab alert to help drivers recognize and address their own risky behaviors and self-correct in the moment. Depending on the behavior, the alert will include a light and/or spoken phrase. Lytx has the ability to detect more than 60 driving behaviors with greater than 95 percent accuracy, according to the company.

Drivers will also have access to new check-in tools, allowing them to review their own video and performance after-the-fact, including behavior duration. If desired, managers can stay informed by subscribing to push notifications and reports on pertinent information.

Lytx is also broadening its safety solutions with Risk Identification Without Recording, a new configuration for its DriveCam Event Recorder. Using Lytx’s ultra-precise MV+AI, DriveCam is now able to detect patterns of distracted or unwanted driving behaviors inside the cab without recording video of the driver.

This new configuration is designed for fleets who opt to disable in-cab video recording, allowing them to benefit from significantly greater in-cab risk detection, while respecting driver privacy. Drivers can receive the added benefit of Lytx’s expanded in-cab alerts based on risky behaviors that are detected, but not recorded, enabling in-the-moment action for greater safety overall.