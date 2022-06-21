Maryland extends certification and renewal dates for lawn care pros

The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) extends the window to certify or renew licenses for businesses and individuals hired in that state to fertilize lawns or turf by six months.

Certified Professional Fertilizer Applicators (PFAs) and licensed businesses now have until Dec. 31 to renew certifications and licenses. MDA said the move helps lawn care professionals and businesses keep renewals up to date by changing the deadline from peak season to off-season.

PFAs and businesses with valid certifications or licenses expiring June 30 have until Dec. 31 to renew.

MDA mailed letters to the individuals announcing this regulatory change to the deadline. The organization said pros should keep this letter with the current certificate or license as proof that credentials are valid and up to date.

MDA said it will mail renewal notices for the calendar year 2023 in November and must be sent back by Dec. 31.

MDA will also extend the three-year period for PFAs to obtain six continuing education credits to Dec. 31, 2023.