McHale Landscape Design’s latest acquisition expands the company’s presence in Maryland

McHale Landscape Design, No. 72 on the 2022 LM150 list and a residential design/build landscape contractor operating in the Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia markets, acquired Dalton Ventures, a residential estate garden care firm based in Middletown, Md.

Keith Bowman, president of business development at McHale describes the acquisition as, “A successful partnership with a company that shares our values, vision and culture.”

McHale Landscape Design said Dalton Venture employees and owners will join the company and this partnership further expands its presence in some of the most prestigious residential communities around metropolitan Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

“We are excited to combine two uniquely qualified companies which align strategically with McHale’s long-term growth plans,” Barrett Wolf, director of business operations for McHale said.

Charlie and Clayton Dalton, owners of Dalton Ventures, said they are thrilled to partner with McHale.

“The impact of the combined resources will be a huge benefit to our clients,” said Charlie Dalton.

Earlier this year McHale celebrated its 40th anniversary and the Dalton Ventures addition marks the third acquisition in five years for family-owned McHale. In January, the company added Hawkins Landscape Service, a high-end, residential design/build and gardening firm in the Washington, D.C., metro region.