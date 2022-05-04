Mean Green launches new professional-grade electric mower

Mean Green launched its new Mean Green Nemesis electric mower. Designed with pros in mind, the zero-turn Nemesis cuts up to five acres at a time when fully charged.

“The Nemesis brings commercial power and reliability as well as state-of-the-art, high-performing features,” said Brandon DeCoff, vice president chore marketing at Generac Power Systems. “(Including) an interactive touch screen display that allows control of the blade speed, drive speed and visibility to battery capacity in real-time.”

The Nemesis offers a 2.25-hour run-time on a 7.2-kWh battery. It can achieve a top speed of up to 8 mph, handling 15-degree slopes and, according to the company, offers the power equivalent to a 28 HP gas mower.

The Nemesis also features dual-support, multi-position, anti-scalp wheel mounts to prevent the deck from contacting the ground when passing over high spots. An adjustable rollover protection structure, comfortable high-back suspension seat, dual USB charging ports and cup holders. Additionally, it features LED floodlights standard for those mowing later into the evening.