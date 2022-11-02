Mecalac intros new swing loader models

Mecalac added three new swing loader models to the North American market. The all-new AS750, AS850 and AS1000 models join the previously released swing loaders, the AS600, AS900tele, AS1600 and AS210.

Mecalac’s swing loaders feature a rigid chassis and three steering modes — 2-wheel, 4-wheel and 4-wheel crab — that allow for tighter turns than a standard articulated loader. Mecalac says the swing loaders feature a proprietary integrated counterbalance paired with a patented automatic rear axle locking system, the bucket and its contents can be lifted and turned up to 90 degrees on either side without any loss of stability. The pivoting boom makes it possible to position the machine once to complete a loading task, significantly reducing the footprint and saving time.

“Mecalac’s swing loaders offer new capabilities to the North American market,” said Peter Bigwood, general manager of Mecalac North America. “Mecalac has designed a product that addresses the shortcomings of traditional loaders and provides a tool that can operate in a confined space, is economical in its movements, improving productivity and is completely stable in all positions. The new models offer all these advantages in the 11,000- to 15,000-pound range.”

At just over 11,000 pounds with a bucket capacity of 0.98 cubic yards, the AS750 is the second smallest swing loader model in the company’s line. Compared with the AS600, the new model is wider with a longer wheelbase (6-foot-1-inch) for greater stability while the higher engine power (61 hp) provides heightened lifting and loading capacity. The parallel, or P-bucket, offers precision during material handling operations, especially with the pallet forks or load hook. The AS750 is designed with a spacious cab and two doors to give the operator optimal.

The mid-size AS850, with an operating weight of 13,184 pounds and a bucket capacity of 1.1 cubic yards. This model encapsulates all the benefits of the AS series swing loaders with travel speed up to 25 mph.

The AS1000 is also a mid-size model at 14,639 pounds and has a bucket capacity of approximately 1.3 cubic yards. It offers a 4-cylinder 75 hp high-torque engine. An optional high-flow hydraulic line offers up to 120 liters a minute.