Neighborly adds Indianapolis-based Lawn Pride with plans to franchise

Lawn Pride, a professional lawn care company based in Indianapolis, Ind., joins Neighborly. The company said it expects to begin franchising the Lawn Pride brand in the U.S. next year.

With this acquisition, Neighborly now has more than 30 home service brands , including The Grounds Guys franchise. Both brands will operate independently with two distinct service models and systems under Neighborly’s direction, according to company leaders.

“Lawn Pride’s fertilization, weed control, aeration and overseeding services have earned a remarkably high net promoter score and customer retention rate,” said Mike Bidwell, president and CEO of Neighborly. “We see tremendous opportunity to grow the brand to new heights beyond its home market.”

Lawn Pride President Andrew Neher founded the company more than 30 years ago and is looking forward to becoming part of the Neighborly umbrella.

“While still in college, I started my entrepreneurial journey in lawn care. With a lot of hard work and a highly dedicated and talented team, we built Lawn Pride into the thriving business it is today,” he said. “Now, it’s time for the Lawn Pride team and the Neighborly team to collaboratively write the Company’s exciting next chapters. Guided by Neighborly’s entrepreneurial spirit, leadership team, deep bench and experience in home services and a great capacity to grow the business, this is clearly the right next step in our evolution.”

Joshua Sevick, president of The Grounds Guys will oversee the integration of Lawn Pride.

“As I’ve witnessed firsthand with The Grounds Guys, Neighborly’s commitment to investing in the brands under its umbrella through the organization’s proven franchise model is a game-changer for achieving accelerated brand growth,” said Sevick. “I look forward to seeing Lawn Pride experience the same success under Neighborly that we’ve witnessed across all of our home service brands.”