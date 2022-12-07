Northwood Outdoor Services expands its reach to western Minneapolis metro

Northwood Outdoor Services, a commercial and residential landscape design, maintenance and snow and ice company in Dayton, Minn., recently announced an expansion into Minnetonka, Minn. This includes Edina, Eden Prairie, Wayzata, Long Lake and Orono, Minn.

Northwood Outdoor Services said the company’s expansion gives homeowners and businesses in Minnetonka and beyond access to the same services that Northwood Outdoor Services’ customers in the northwestern area of Minneapolis with the company’s Dayton, Minn., headquarters.