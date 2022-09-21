Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


OPEI Kris Kiser shares the new opportunities for attendees at this year’s reimagined Equip Expo

September 21, 2022
President and CEO of OPEI Kris Kiser shares some of the new activities that will be featured at this year’s first-ever Equip Exposition. Some of the fun includes a welcome reception at Louisville Slugger Field, home of the Triple-A Louisville Bats, a 5K Fun Run & Walk, country star, Trace Adkins will perform a free show on Thursday night of the conference, while golf funnyman David Feherty will give the opening keynote.

