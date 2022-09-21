OPEI Kris Kiser shares the new opportunities for attendees at this year’s reimagined Equip Expo

President and CEO of OPEI Kris Kiser shares some of the new activities that will be featured at this year’s first-ever Equip Exposition. Some of the fun includes a welcome reception at Louisville Slugger Field, home of the Triple-A Louisville Bats, a 5K Fun Run & Walk, country star, Trace Adkins will perform a free show on Thursday night of the conference, while golf funnyman David Feherty will give the opening keynote.