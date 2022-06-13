Autolite® Iridium Xtreme Start™ Spark Plugs

To get through a full season of outdoor work, you need reliable performance from your lawn equipment.

Iridium Xtreme Start™ Spark Plugs are engineered with an iridium-enhanced fine wire electrode to last twice as long and provide better fuel efficiency than copper plugs. With coverage for more than 95% of popular lawn and garden equipment, you’ll get quicker, more consistent starts with no need for plug changes. For the strength to power you through whatever your outdoor jobs demand, choose Iridium Xtreme Start™ Spark Plugs.