PBI-Gordon: SpeedZone® EW Herbicide

SpeedZone® EW Broadleaf Herbicide for Turf from PBI-Gordon features a novel, emulsion-in-water (EW) formulation – a technological advance from emulsifiable concentrate (EC) formulations that rely on solvents to solubilize active ingredients.

Ideal for use on golf courses, residential and commercial turf areas, SpeedZone EW controls more than 90+ tough broadleaf weeds, including dollarweed, ground ivy, and spurge. It is labeled for use in the most common turfgrass species, including Kentucky bluegrass, annual bluegrass, annual ryegrass, perennial ryegrass, and tall fescue.

Features of SpeedZone EW include:

A visual response within 24 hours; Weed death in 7-14 days

Rainfast in as little as three hours

Allows for reseeding in one week

About PBI-Gordon

With a full line of herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, growth regulators and other products, PBI-Gordon Corporation is a national leader in the professional turf and ornamental management industry.

PBI-Gordon, based in the Kansas City metro area, has been in business since 1947. It is 100 percent employee owned. For information on PBI-Gordon, visit PBIGordonTurf.com or call 800-884-3179.