Orion Group, LMI Landscapes announce partnership

Orion Group, a commercial facility services platform backed by Alpine Investors, partnered with LMI Landscapes, No. 86 on the 2022 LM150 list and a leading commercial landscaping services company with offices in Dallas, Austin, and Denver.

LMI is Orion’s third partner in the commercial landscaping industry.

Founded in 1987 by Jody O’Donnell, LMI provides full-service landscape construction and maintenance for industrial, commercial and multi-family residential properties. The company said O’Donnell will continue to serve as president. Industry veteran Sean Lynam will continue in his role as general manager of LMI’s Colorado operations.

“We are excited to join the Orion family because of their partnerships and the resources they provide to continue building our brand,” O’Donnell said. “After talking with many other investor groups, we chose Orion because their vision and values were aligned with our own. They are passionate about creating opportunities for our employees and share our vision for continued growth. We are excited for the next chapter with Orion, and for many more years of growth.”

Orion Group Landscaping CEO Nate Carlson added that “Jody has built a terrific business that consistently delivers on the commitment to excellence that is a fundamental part of the company culture. Their top-notch team serves clients across Texas and Colorado, and we are excited to combine our resources with their operational expertise to accelerate LMI’s growth.”