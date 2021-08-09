People on the Move: Promotions and hirings from NaturaLawn, Davey Tree and more

John Decker joined the NaturaLawn of America family in July as the branch manager for the Damascus, Md., service location.

Decker joins NaturaLawn with nearly two decades of experience within the service industry. He began his career as a lawn specialist before taking on multiple managerial roles.

He will manage a team of 25 employees at the Damascus branch which services Montgomery County, Md., as well as the District of Columbia.

The Davey Tree Expert Company has promoted Edward Kollar to market manager, Metro New York operations, residential/commercial (R/C) services. The Metro New York operations will serve eight R/C operations in the New England operating group.

Kollar joined Davey in 2003 as a plant healthcare technician for the Albany R/C office. In 2004, he was promoted to sales and service technician and in 2006 to sales representative. In 2013, Kollar was promoted to assistant district manager and then in 2016 to district manager, all for the Albany R/C office.

Kollar is an International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) certified arborist and a Tree Care Industry Association (TCIA) certified tree care safety professional. He holds a commercial pesticide applicator license in New York and an associate degree in natural resource conservation from State University of New York (SUNY) Morrisville. In 2004, he graduated from the Davey Institute of Lawn Sciences.

Davey Tree also promoted Cameron Pierce to district manager of Davey’s Hamden, Conn., residential/commercial (R/C) services office.

Pierce joined Davey in 2014 as a sales arborist in the Hamden, R/C office. Prior to joining Davey, he spent four years as a territory sales manager providing plant health care solutions and programs for clients in Fairfield County.

Pierce is an ISA-certified arborist, a Connecticut Licensed Arborist and holds a bachelor’s degree in multidisciplinary studies from West Virginia University with concentrations in horticulture, landscape architecture and communications.

Trasa Coffil, business process analyst at Stihl will be recognized by Manufacturing Institute (MI), the workforce development and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers, with a STEP Ahead Award. The STEP Ahead Awards honor women who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in their careers and represent all levels of the manufacturing industry from the factory floor to the C-suite.

The STEP Women’s Initiative is the nation’s marquee program to close the gender gap in manufacturing. STEP empowers and inspires women in the manufacturing industry through recognition, research and leadership, as well as by motivating alumnae to mentor the next generation. The STEP Ahead Awards honor women in manufacturing. In the program’s first five years, STEP Ahead Award winners impacted more than 300,000 individuals — from peers in the industry to school-age children.

Coffil will be recognized on Nov. 4, at the STEP Ahead Awards gala in Washington, D.C.

Massey Services promoted Shawn Keough to regional manager for Southwest Florida. In his new role, Keough will be responsible for all aspects of operations including service, sales, training and community relations for eight service centers and more than 80 team members.

Keough joined Massey Services in 2016 as a general manager in training. In 2017, he was promoted to general manager of the Leesburg Service Center. Two years later he became the general manager of the Central Villages Service Center.

Prior to joining Massey Services, Keough served as an executive team leader for multiple teams at Target Corp. for 16 years and Produce Manager at Publix Supermarkets for 12 years.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Western Governors University.

Willi Davi, director of sales for Massey Services, has been recognized as a Veteran of Influence by the Orlando Business Journal.

The Veterans of Influence awards recognize military veterans who have made a significant achievement in their careers, have a strong record of innovation and outstanding performance in their work and are involved in their community.

Davi served for four years in the Marine Corps, earning the rank of sergeant. After being honorably discharged, he worked with other veterans in the community. He joined Masey Services in 2009 as a general manager in the Lakeland and GreenUP Lakeland service centers and was promoted to director of sales in 2017.