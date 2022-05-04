People on the Move: Promotions and hirings from Positec, Davey Tree, Turfscape and more

Positec has appointed John Sloan to director of sales, commercial OPE dealer channel.

Sloan will oversee the sales for the new business unit for commercial-grade outdoor products for Positec. In this capacity, Sloan is responsible for planning and implementing sales, marketing and product development programs, both short and long-range, for Positec’s Commercial OPE Dealer Channel business.

Sloan previously held the position of senior national sales director for Excel Industries, a division of Stanley Black & Decker, in Hesston, Kan. Prior to that, he served as director and division manager of Kubota’s Central Division in Fort Worth, Texas.

“We are thrilled to welcome John Sloan to our management team at Positec,” said David Johnson, executive vice president of sales. “He is an experienced Dealer Channel executive with an impressive performance record and strong leadership style who will undoubtedly drive Positec’s success in bringing innovative new commercial outdoor power products to the North American market.”

Davey Tree makes a trio of moves

The Davey Tree Expert Company has promoted Anthony Clum to operations manager, Midwest North, Commercial Landscape Services (CLS).

“Tony’s ability to develop people, grow his market share and spread the Davey culture have led up to this promotion,” said Gregory Myers, vice president, CLS. “His knowledge of the industry, work ethic and constant drive for excellence will lead him to success in this new position.”

Clum joined Davey in 2010 as a crew leader for the Columbus West CLS branch, then later in 2010 was promoted to account manager. In 2014, he was promoted to branch manager where he relocated to the Cleveland East CLS branch.

Clum is a graduate of the Davey Institute of Grounds Management (D.I.G.M.) and Davey Institute of Tree Sciences (D.I.T.S.), Davey’s flagship training program in biological sciences, safety, tree and tree plant care and management techniques.

He holds a Commercial Pesticide Applicators License in Ohio, has completed the Dale Carnegie Leadership Training for Managers course and attended Pittsburgh State University for two years before transitioning to the construction and landscaping industries.

Also, Davey Tree announced the promotion of Chad Allen to district manager of Davey’s Northwest Detroit Residential/Commercial (R/C) services office.

“Chad has been a hard-working, persistent worker who has proven he has the knowledge and leadership capabilities to successfully lead the Northwest Detroit team,” said Dave Bargerstock, operations manager, Great Lakes West operating group. “I’m confident that Chad and his office will continue to exceed client expectations.”

Allen joined Davey in 2004 as a climbing arborist for the South Detroit office. In 2016, he transitioned to plant health care (PHC) work, then in 2017 was promoted to sales arborist. In 2018, he was promoted to assistant district manager of the South Detroit office.

Allen is an International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) Certified Arborist and a 2007 graduate of the Davey Institute of Tree Sciences (D.I.T.S.).

Additionally, Davey Resource Group (DRG), a Davey Tree Expert Company subsidiary, promoted Jeremy Sadler to regional vice president, business development, Utility Asset Management (UAM).

“Jeremy has shown a strong ability to lead teams, develop relationships, set a vision for key markets and influence the business segments that have been key to UAM’s rapid growth,” said Scott Carlin, vice president and general manager DRG, Asset Management Services. “His years of experience in this industry and commitment to serving our clients have set him apart as someone who will help DRG as we continue to strategically grow to meet the utility industry’s needs.”

Sadler joined DRG in 2014 as a business developer for the Northeast territory. He has over 20 years of experience working in the electric utility industry and is actively engaged in many industry organizations. Sadler holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in geology from DePauw University and Idaho State University.

Gardens Group and LSI Services names new vice president of sales and growth

Gardens Group and LSI Services, Old Tappan, N.J., appointed Marc Angarano as senior vice president of sales and growth.

“Marc is a highly respected leader in commercial landscaping and we are pleased he has joined Gardens Group and LSI Services,” said Rishi Gaind, managing partner of Gaind Capital Partners who previously acquired LSI Services.

Previously, Angarano served as market sales leader for Eastern Land Management and a business development executive with BrightView. He also held several account and operations management positions with The Brickman Group.

Turfscape names new president

Turfscape has named Bob Ramser, who was serving as the branch manager for Turfscape’s Northeast Ohio Headquarters in Twinsburg, as its new president. Ramser takes over for former president George Hohman.

Ramser joined the Turfscape team close to 20 years ago for the opportunity to grow and develop in the industry and as a professional. Starting in the field, his hard work and dedication earned him promotions to operations manager, account manager, branch manager and now president.