People on the Move: Promotions and hirings from Yanmar, SePro and more

Yanmar Compact Equipment North America, encompassing the Yanmar Compact Equipment and ASV Holdings brands, hired Tate Johnson as commercial director.

Johnson will be responsible for channel development, sales and national accounts for Yanmar and ASV compact equipment in North America. He will focus on expanding the availability of ASV and Yanmar compact equipment products to customers.

Johnson brings more than 20 years of experience developing, fielding and supporting products used in mission or job-critical applications. He is experienced in channel development and product management, marketing and commercial sales and business development. He also brings experience in business strategy, P&L management, and business and profit growth.

Johnson earned a bachelor’s degree in physics from St. John’s University and has graduated from the executive business acumen program at the University of New Hampshire and the Mini-MBA program at St. Thomas University.

SePro expanded its turf and ornamental team to include and be led by John Wendorf, who will serve as director. Wendorf comes to SePro with almost 30 years of industry experience.

“SePro is passionate about our leadership role in the Turf & Ornamental industry,” said Tyler Koschnick, president of SePro. “As a result, we are highly invested in expanding our team to proactively advance innovation and enhance customer engagement. John’s distinctive industry vision and approach with customers has earned him a tremendous amount of respect. This type of leadership will significantly enhance SePRO’s ability to deliver unprecedented solutions for our customers and the communities in which they serve.”

In his role as director, Wendorf will focus on elevating SePro’s pace of innovation, with a strong emphasis on technical efficacy, operational efficiencies and social and environmental responsibility. While developing future-focused strategies for growth will be central to Wendorf’s role with SePRO, building a strong, thriving team will be of equal importance.

Wendorf earned his Bachelor of Science in horticulture from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and his Master of Business Administration from Texas A&M University. He has been a member of the communications committee for RISE (Responsible Industry for a Sound Environment) since 2017 and is also a current member of the FFA’s National Floriculture Committee.

The Davey Tree Expert Co. promoted two senior vice presidents and one regional vice president in Eastern Utility services.

Jack Bloomfield was promoted to senior vice president, Lakes region; Marvin Hassell has been promoted to senior vice president, Gulf region; and John Tokarczyk was promoted to regional vice president, Lakes region.

Bloomfield joined Davey in 1976 as a groundperson on the Commonwealth Edison account in Chicago. He climbed the crew-level ranks and in 1987 was promoted to account manager, Wisconsin Public Service account. From 1993 to 2005, Bloomfield worked to develop Davey’s Lakes Region operations until he was promoted to regional vice president, Lakes region, in 2006. He is a 1980 graduate of the Davey Institute of Tree Sciences (DITS), Davey’s flagship training program in biological sciences, safety, tree and plant care and management techniques.

Hassell joined Davey in 1979 as a groundperson and was promoted to foreman within two years. Between 1981 and 2005, Hassell held every crew-level position before being promoted to regional manager, Gulf region. By 2015, he was named regional vice president, Gulf region. Hassell is a 1986 DITS graduate.

Tokarczyk started with Davey in 2006 as a trimmer. He was promoted to general foreman in 2010, production manager in 2012, area manager in 2013 and operations manager, DTE Energy and NIPSCO accounts, in 2017. He is a Tree Care Industry Association Certified Treecare Safety Professional and served on the Davey President’s Council from 2016 through 2018.