Prime Source’s new postemergent herbicide tackles more than 80 broadleaf weeds

Triad T Select herbicide from Prime Source, a division of Albaugh, is now registered for use on sod farms, parks, residential and commercial properties, cemeteries, airports and more. This new herbicide contains 2,4-D, MCPA and dicamba. Triad T Select is labeled for the selective postemergence control of over 80 broadleaf weeds including clover, dandelion, plantain, ground ivy, oxalis, spurge, thistle, Virginia buttonweed and wild violet.

Formulated as an amine, Triad T Select offers turf professionals an extended application window and is labeled for control of weeds in cool-season and fully dormant warm-season turf including Kentucky bluegrass, perennial ryegrass, tall fescue, fine fescue, Buffalo, Zoysia, centipede, St. Augustine (sod only) and Bermudagrass.

“Triad T Select is another great tool within our broad Triad herbicide family,” Russ Mitchell, director of Prime Source specialty business, said. “Customers have been tank mixing these actives for many years. We are excited to offer the convenience of this premix formulation of Triad Select with triclopyr.”