Ruppert Landscape shares update following explosion

Thanks to his quick thinking, Bill Law, Ruppert Landscape‘s facility manager, alerted employees at the company’s Allnutt House office building in Laytonsville, Md., to a gas leak that lead to an explosion.

President Phil Key said in a video update that Law smelled gas in the Allnutt House and communicated to employees around 7:05 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7, to vacate the facility. Law and a technician from the natural gas company went to work to address the leak.

The explosion occurred around 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Ruppert is still assessing the cause of the explosion.

The technician was treated at the hospital and released. Law is currently in stable condition.

“We’re hopeful for his recovery,” CEO Craig Ruppert said.

The Allnutt House was deemed structurally unsound and demolished. Ruppert said the plan is to rebuild a home similar to the original.

“We’re putting energy now into figuring out how to do that and trying to make it happen quickly,” Ruppert said.

Ruppert concluded by thanking employees and Key for leading the response to the crisis. “A lot of people worked long hours the last 48 hours in every department here in corporate and really went above and beyond to get the job done,” Ruppert said. “Thank you for all your support and all your expressions of sympathy and good luck that have flowed through over the last 48 hours.”