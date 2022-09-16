Takeuchi: TB370

Takeuchi takes pride in building and providing compact construction products that are innovative, durable, and reliable. Our line of excavators is designed to optimize value, all day work capabilities and built to go the distance. The TB370 is the first model in Takeuchi’s new generation lineup. This machine is newly redesigned with an 8” color monitor, outstanding visibility, and load sensing 3 pump hydraulic system for greater efficiency and performance. For more information on the TB370 and all other Takeuchi products go to takecuchi-us.com.