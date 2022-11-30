The Big One: A green vision

Company: GreenView Partners

Location: Research Triangle, N.C.

GreenView Partners has maintained this 124-acre property for seven years. Sustainability is a big focus for the client. GreenView Partners services the property several days a week, and the company’s design and enhancements team work on projects throughout the year to continue that focus.

Tyner Tew, partner and director of sales and marketing for GreenView Partners, says tall fescue at the main entrance suffered from drainage issues, and crews constantly battled fungus. So, they converted the tall fescue to drought-tolerant TifTuf Bermudagrass and addressed grading and drainage issues over a weekend to avoid disrupting employees.

Tew says other enhancements include an irrigation system upgrade to stainless steel components and a Rain Bird LXMEF IQ system with a flow master and master valve to reduce water use and manage the system wirelessly.

GreenView Partners also trialed a Husqvarna Automower and ultimately implemented 11 robotic mowers to maintain various parts of the property.

One of the property’s priorities is to make enhancements to reduce labor, Tew says. Whether in the section of plant material or installation designs, he says this mentality helps GreenView Partners be more effective with crews.

“We’re just able to help drive our maintenance labor focus in the areas that need more detailed attention,” he says.

GreenView Partners won a Gold Award from the 2021 National Association of Landscape Professionals’ Awards of Excellence program for this project.

