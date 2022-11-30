The Big One: A green vision

Company: GreenView Partners
Location: Research Triangle, N.C.
GreenView Partners has maintained this 124-acre property for seven years. Sustainability is a big focus for the client. GreenView Partners services the property several days a week, and the company’s design and enhancements team work on projects throughout the year to continue that focus.
Tyner Tew, partner and director of sales and marketing for GreenView Partners, says tall fescue at the main entrance suffered from drainage issues, and crews constantly battled fungus. So, they converted the tall fescue to drought-tolerant TifTuf Bermudagrass and addressed grading and drainage issues over a weekend to avoid disrupting employees.
Tew says other enhancements include an irrigation system upgrade to stainless steel components and a Rain Bird LXMEF IQ system with a flow master and master valve to reduce water use and manage the system wirelessly.
GreenView Partners also trialed a Husqvarna Automower and ultimately implemented 11 robotic mowers to maintain various parts of the property.
One of the property’s priorities is to make enhancements to reduce labor, Tew says. Whether in the section of plant material or installation designs, he says this mentality helps GreenView Partners be more effective with crews.
“We’re just able to help drive our maintenance labor focus in the areas that need more detailed attention,” he says.
GreenView Partners won a Gold Award from the 2021 National Association of Landscape Professionals’ Awards of Excellence program for this project.
This 124-acre property is a Class A office, industrial and research space. GreenView Partners serves the property three days a week, and the company’s design and enhancement teams work on projects throughout the year. (Photo: Tyner Tew)
GreenView Partners modernized this area by converting the turf from tall fescue to Tiftuf Bermudagrass, installing four tons of boulders in a slate chip bed, while adding vertical elements with a 12-inch caliper shade tree. (Photo: Tyner Tew)
Sustainability is a major focus for the client. GreenView Partners reduced annual flower plantings on campus to approximately 400 square feet to help the client use the space for more sustainable plantings. (Photo: Tyner Tew)
High-traffic areas still have annual flower plantings on the property. (Photo: Tyner Tew)
Crews renovate the main lawn of the property over a weekend to avoid noise interference. They deployed dump trucks and Bobcat skid-steers, mini skid-steers and excavators to execute the project. GreenView staggered crews in shifts to work day and night with portable lights to demo, grade, prep and install the sod from Friday evening to Monday. (Photo: Tyner Tew)
GreenView Partners reconfigured the irrigation system and upgraded its rotors to stainless steel components for better coverage, to use less water and create less wear and tear on the turf. (Photo: Tyner Tew)
GreenView Partners converted this area to TifTurf Bermudagrass to add autonomous mowing. Eleven autonomous mowers serve the campus. (Photo: Tyner Tew)
Small and large outdoor meeting areas line the company’s outdoor space. Each of these areas blends of manicured maintenance with naturalized landscape elements. Boulders, grasses and slate stone connect this space with a wooded area. (Photo: Tyner Tew)
GreenView Partners enhanced the exterior landscape of this corporate pavilion, which is used for events and training. (Photo: Tyner Tew)
GreenView Partners added additional pollinator-friendly perennial plantings and 8- to 12-inch caliper maple trees to this enhancement project near the pavilion and patio. (Photo: Tyner Tew)
This Gabion retaining wall creates a point of interest on the campus. (Photo: Tyner Tew)
GreenView Partners converted more than 70,000 square feet of tall fescue to TifTuf Bermudagrass. Before installation, crews added more than 100 tons of soil amendments to help the turf establish. (Photo: Tyner Tew)
This large area of TifTuf is unirrigated. When crews planted the turf, they deployed sprinklers fed from nearby buildings and hand-watered the turf every one to three hours throughout the day to aid the turf in establishing during 90-degree days in early summer. (Photo: Tyner Tew)
A month following installation, crews mowed the new turf multiple times in a week. GreenView Partners planned to add autonomous mowers to maintain this area. (Photo: Tyner Tew)
Greenview Partners installed raised beds to grow produce such as strawberries, squash, tomatoes, bell peppers, zucchini, rosemary, basil and oregano used in the cafeteria’s food preparation. Downlights highlight the planters at night. (Photo: Tyner Tew)
The client’s sustainability center is a space where staff research products on pollinators. Five beehives line the perimeter of the area. GreenView Partners designed a perennial planting for beneficial insects and pollinators. Two Husqvarna Automowers maintain the turf. (Photo: Tyner Tew)
During major snow events, GreenView Partners deploys 10 to 12 crew members to clear the walkways and parking surfaces of snow and ice. (Photo: Tyner Tew)
Check out some other featured projects:
The Big One: Destination district
The Big One: Joy of planting
The Big One: Turf to rival The Sod Father
Hardscapes Solutions: Total eclipse of the art
Hardscape Solutions: Go with the flow
Hardscape Solutions: Untapped potential