Vanguard unveils latest innovations and new options for battery lineup

Vanguard introduced three new commercial battery options — the 3.5kWh diecast commercial battery, a 5kWh diecast commercial battery and the 7kWh diecast commercial battery.

“For other power providers, electrification may still be a buzz term or a conversation point, but Vanguard has been steadily investing in and growing our offerings in battery power for years,” said David Frank, vice president of electrification at Briggs & Stratton. “With the newly established electrification business unit and the launch of these latest battery products, we are solidifying our role as a leader in off-highway electrification and the power solutions provider of choice for OEMs around the world.”

The new 3.5kWh, 5kWh and 7kWh batteries from Vanguard all feature a diecast casing design that adds rigidity and reduces vibration and shock response from the pack. The modular design of the new commercial batteries allows users to integrate battery power into a wider range of applications. The batteries utilize advanced lithium-ion chemistry and features a 2,000 cycle lifespan.

All three battery packs will be available for order in January 2023 and offer a total solution with the battery, charger and battery management system that monitors voltage and temperature.