Weed Man adds subfranchisor in Florida

Weed Man welcomed ASI Landscape Management and its CEO Joe Chiellini and COO Mark Almedia as subfranchisors. The company said this move will drive Weed Man’s expansion plans and services throughout South Florida.

With their first lawn care season beginning in 2021, the subfranchisors will be operating throughout the Tampa Bay area with 14 territories to start. They will increase the Weed Man brand awareness and service throughout Southern Florida with both new franchisees and multiple corporate locations.

Weed Man said these new business partners are strong examples for the next generation of Weed Man franchise owners as they have taken their humble beginnings as a two-man residential operation and scaled into a multicounty $14 million commercial business.

Chiellini retired from his nearly 30-year career as a captain for Hillsborough County Fire and Rescue, all while growing his landscape management company. Almedia has worked with Chiellini since 1995 and quickly climbed the ranks as Chiellini relied on his management and leadership, throughout his career with the fire department. Almedia became a partner in 2005 and vice president/COO of the company.

“We’ve always been motivated to put Weed Man on the map in Florida but knew it had to be done with the right partners, with a strong existing presence in the market and who matched our company’s winning culture,” said Weed Man CEO Jennifer Lemcke. “They understand the vision and know that Weed Man’s proven systems, paired with their level of experience in the area is exactly what it will take to be successful in Florida.”

The subfranchisors already have plans for expansion into another Florida market with 11 additional territories planned. The accomplished entrepreneurs and now subfranchisors will be seeking qualified franchise partners to join them in establishing Weed Man lawn care throughout the region.

“We know our established roots and reputation in the area will be beneficial as we grow the franchise,” said Joe Chiellini, Weed Man subfranchisor for Southern Florida. “Especially, as we begin working directly with new and driven Weed Man business owners, our role as subfranchisor will serve as a hands-on, local point of contact. We will be the extra layer and extension of support to the existing corporate leadership team and network of other successful Weed Man franchise owners throughout the U.S.”