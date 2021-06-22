Winter Equipment adds Razor Arrow Straight Blade System

Winter Equipment released its Razor Arrow Straight Blade System designed specifically for Western Pro Plus plows that offers increased blade life and superior cutting.

The Razor Arrow Straight Blade System features two 4.5-foot Razor blade sections, two Plow Guard Juniors and grade 8 hardware. The wear bar for Western Pro Plus is protected with the two Plow Guard Juniors to defend against uneven and premature wear.

The Razor Arrow system includes a two-piece, pre-welded blade with 5/8-inch abrasion-resistant cover plates. These cover plates are welded to a tungsten carbide insert cutting edge, which increases the wear life and surface footprint. Built-in wear indicators help to track wear life, making reordering easy.

“The Razor Arrow system fills the void that Western plow owners were demanding,” said Kent Winter, founder and CEO of Winter Equipment. “The Razor Arrow continues the 30-plus-year tradition of exceptional snowplow wear parts manufactured by Winter Equipment.”

Designed to clear packed snow and ice to reveal a safe road surface with minimal salt and chemical treatment, Winter Equipment’s aggressive Razor Arrow cutting edges can be used on highways, city streets, parking lots and rural road applications. Ideal for concrete, chip-seal and asphalt, the blade easily leaves roads clear.

Shipped free, the system comes ready to mount, with all parts, hardware and installation directions in a single box.