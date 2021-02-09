Winter Equipment offers a new expandable plow system

Winter Equipment’s new Pegasus expandable plow cutting edge system features an all-in-one, hybrid solution.

The Pegasus system consists of Winter Equipment’s heavy-duty Razor cutting edge combined with its patented WinterFlex rubber wings.

The system is made of abrasion-resistant 1/2-inch cover plates that are welded to a two-piece 5/8-inch Boron cutting edge for increased longevity and surface footprint. The rubber design of the WinterFlex wings creates a squeegee effect with four wear surfaces per cutting edge. High-strength Grade 8 hardware and nylon lock nuts reduce loosening over time. Built-in wear indicators make it easy to know when to reorder.

“Our Pegasus system brings the technology of our patented WinterFlex rubber and the cutting power of our Razor edge together to ensure that contractors experience the same durability and longevity of commercial solutions,” said Kent Winter, founder and CEO, Winter Equipment. “Our customers do not have the time to be changing the blades on their expandable plows. By offering them high-quality, durable, long-lasting solutions, they can go about doing what they need to do to keep the roads and drives plowed, their customers happy and their businesses successful.”

Offering simple adjustments, the wing edges can be easily replaced or adjusted while the plow is in a resting position.

Intended for use on highways, city streets, rural roads and parking lots, the Pegasus system is compatible with Western, Blizzard Power and SnowEx plow models.