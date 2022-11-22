Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


ASABE updates standard for weather-based irrigation control system standards

November 22, 2022
The American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE), an international scientific and educational organization, updated its standard for weather-based landscape control systems.

ANSI/ASABE S627.1 OCT2022, clarifies formulas and terms used in the testing method to evaluate the performance characteristics of irrigation control devices. It applies to devices that incorporate sensors or programming technology that responds to real-time environmental conditions to modify irrigation schedules as plant needs change.

This standard is available as an electronic download on the ASABE technical library.

