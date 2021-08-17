Aspire Software offers two webinars on conquering labor challenges
Aspire Software will host a two-part webinar series with its founder and LM columnist Kevin Kehoe and Greg Herring, LM columnist and CEO of The Herring Group, sharing key strategic shifts for companies to consider in light of current labor challenges, including:
Pricing
- The role of brand and reputation in pricing
- When to recalculate pricing
- Repricing existing maintenance contracts
Business strategy
- Rethinking labor hour management in light of the labor constraints
- Rethinking the use of subcontractors
- Rethinking your revenue mix
- Rethinking the role of materials in your business strategy
- Rethinking growth
- Three strategic questions to answer
The first part of the webinar is Thursday, Aug. 19 at 12 p.m. EST. The second part will run on Sept. 9 at 12 p.m. EST. Both webinars will be recorded and will be available for on-demand viewing following the live event. Register for both webinars using this link.