Aspire Software offers two webinars on conquering labor challenges

Aspire Software will host a two-part webinar series with its founder and LM columnist Kevin Kehoe and Greg Herring, LM columnist and CEO of The Herring Group, sharing key strategic shifts for companies to consider in light of current labor challenges, including:

Pricing

The role of brand and reputation in pricing

When to recalculate pricing

Repricing existing maintenance contracts

Business strategy

Rethinking labor hour management in light of the labor constraints

Rethinking the use of subcontractors

Rethinking your revenue mix

Rethinking the role of materials in your business strategy

Rethinking growth

Three strategic questions to answer

The first part of the webinar is Thursday, Aug. 19 at 12 p.m. EST. The second part will run on Sept. 9 at 12 p.m. EST. Both webinars will be recorded and will be available for on-demand viewing following the live event. Register for both webinars using this link.