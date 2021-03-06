Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Bailey Nurseries: First Editions Vintage Jade Distylium

March 6, 2021 -  By
0 Comments
Photo: Bailey Nurseries

Photo: Bailey Nurseries

Jade Parade® Sand Cherry has attractive glossy blueish-green foliage that turns shades of yellow, orange and red in the fall. This shrub has a spreading habit, but rather than just creeping along the ground the branches arch upwards. The bonus in spring is the small ½” white blooms that flower profusely along the stems and are followed by small black cherries in late summer. Jade Parade® is also tolerant of full sun and dry conditions once established.

Learn more here: www.baileynurseries.com/brands/first-editions/

Related Articles

Bailey Nurseries: First Editions Little Spark Spirea
Bailey Nurseries: First Editions Summer Cascade Wisteria
Bailey Nurseries: First Editions Vanilla Strawberry Hydrangea
ANLA and OFA members form AmericanHort
This article is tagged with , and posted in Product of the Day

Post a Comment