Bayer offers early order program to help lawn care operators save

Bayer’s turf and ornamentals business offers lawn care operators the best pricing on a range of lawn and turf solutions until Sept. 30. Bayer’s early order program, NOW Solutions, offers lawn care operators four ways to save this year: volume discounts, select product rebates, tier rebates and pairing rebates on the essential products.

“With this year’s NOW Solutions program, we’re bringing lawn care operators big savings and better control with the solutions they need most to achieve extraordinary results, especially during the most difficult seasons,” said Alison McFee, head of marketing for Bayer’s U.S. turf and ornamentals business.

Lawn care operators can contact Bayer representative to start saving on:

Revolver , annual grassy weed control in warm-season turf

, annual grassy weed control in warm-season turf Specticle G , long-lasting bed weed control solution

, long-lasting bed weed control solution Celsius XTRA , broadleaf weed control with added control of sedges

, broadleaf weed control with added control of sedges Specticle FLO , preemergence solution for warm-season turf

, preemergence solution for warm-season turf Tribute Total , diverse late-season weed control or fall weed control when used with Specticle FLO

, diverse late-season weed control or fall weed control when used with Specticle FLO Tetrino, fast-acting, flexible, season-long control of white grubs, caterpillars and other turf-damaging insects

“With some of the most difficult pest pressures for lawn care operators still to come, now is the perfect time to stock up on essential lawn care solutions,” said McFee. “We encourage them to talk to their distributor representative before Sept. 30 for instant, maximum savings on premium products.”

To learn more, contact your distributor representative or visit es.bayer.us/now-solutions to select products and calculate your savings.