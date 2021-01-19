Be prepared for anything 2021 brings

2020 was a year that challenged us in a whole new way. It presented constant obstacles, but this industry is incredibly resilient.

When I think about it, I’m not surprised. Our industry is full of problem-solvers, and we tackled these challenges just like every other. The companies we work with at The Grow Group have reported amazing years, some of their best ever, and at Grunder Landscaping Co., we have more backlog for 2021 than we have ever had in 38 years of being in business.

COVID-19 forced us to adapt. It forced us to look at how we were operating in a whole new and different way. The most effective individuals, no matter their position or the challenges they face, are ones who focus on what they can control instead of playing the blame game, and as we start this new year, I encourage all of you to keep that focus by doing these three things:

1. Getting back to the basics. Maybe you let some things slide last year and blamed it on the coronavirus. Maybe you stopped sticking to your weekly one-on-one schedule or stopped having certain team meetings or training. Reset this month and get the important meetings on the calendar, then stick with that schedule this year even if you have to do meetings over Zoom instead of in person. Having discipline to do what is needed, even when it’s difficult or not fun, is important for success. Remember, there is always a way.

2. Planning for growth. We see plenty of reasons to be optimistic for next year, but companies need to be prepared to do the work they sell. Many companies are struggling to find and keep people. Every day that you’re not actively working toward solving this problem, you’re losing time and opportunity. It must be a priority for you. So, start talking about how you’ll solve it now and play offense not defense.

3. Growing as a leader. Everything starts with you. You have to be constantly looking for ways to leverage your strengths as a leader and mitigate your weaknesses. Leaders who are committed to looking at themselves in the mirror before blaming others are the kind of people who succeed. No one is perfect, but committing to growing yourself and getting better day in and day out is a must for 2021.

These three steps will help you reduce the noise, stay focused on what matters and put your energy toward the problems that need it. Just like the years before, I know our industry is ready to adapt to whatever 2021 holds and continue delighting our customers and communities. I can’t wait to see how you do it.

Grow! 2021 will help owners and leadership teams learn better ways to move their business forward. Join The Grow Group Feb. 24-26 in New Orleans.